Ieq Capital LLC Buys 760 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $62.01 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

