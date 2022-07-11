Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 122,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

