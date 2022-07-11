Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.90 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

