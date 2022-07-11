Ieq Capital LLC Has $18.88 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 318.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

