Ieq Capital LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $167.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

