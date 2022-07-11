Ieq Capital LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,404. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

