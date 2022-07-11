Ieq Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.