Ieq Capital LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

HUM stock opened at $483.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.11. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $490.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.