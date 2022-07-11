Ieq Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.