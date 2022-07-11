Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.37 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

