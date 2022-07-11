Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.01 and its 200 day moving average is $284.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.83 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

