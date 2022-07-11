Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

DHI stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

