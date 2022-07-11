Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $131.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

