Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 16,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

