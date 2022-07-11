Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

AIG opened at $51.47 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

