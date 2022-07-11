Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 18,475 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

