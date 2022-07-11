Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $31.31 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

