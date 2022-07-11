Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 398 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

