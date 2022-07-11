Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 755 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

