Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

