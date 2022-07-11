Ieq Capital LLC Sells 349 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $161.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.