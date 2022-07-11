Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.