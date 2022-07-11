Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.46 on Monday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

