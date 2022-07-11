Inspire Investing LLC Invests $232,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $4,649,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $52.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

