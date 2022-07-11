Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

