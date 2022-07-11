IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.34 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

