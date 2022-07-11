iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,464.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21.

