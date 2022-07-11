iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.