iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

