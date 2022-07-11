iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

