Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Position Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

