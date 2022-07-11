Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

