Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

