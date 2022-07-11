Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.