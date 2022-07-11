JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.