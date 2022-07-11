JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

