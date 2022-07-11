Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 139,438 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1,763.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 679,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after buying an additional 48,233 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

