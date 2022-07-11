Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

