Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,220 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $230.49 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

