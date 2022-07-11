Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,631 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VV opened at $177.95 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

