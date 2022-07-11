Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 67,239 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 483.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 474,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $61.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.