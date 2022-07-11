Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.87.

ETN opened at $127.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

