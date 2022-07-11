Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,467 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 702,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 252,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 91,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 231,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

