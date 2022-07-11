Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

