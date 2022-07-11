Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

VBK opened at $207.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

