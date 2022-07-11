Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 282,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.02 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.