Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 596 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

