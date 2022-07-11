Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $163.71 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $152.79 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17.
