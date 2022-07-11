Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

