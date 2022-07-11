Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.89 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

